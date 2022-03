The Atlanta Hawks host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Hawks prediction and pick. The Bulls are coming off two straight losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. They have had a few days off now as they are set to take on the Hawks in Atlanta. This should be a favorable matchup for them as they inch closer back to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is (39-23) on the season which sits them comfortably in second.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO