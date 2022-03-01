ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly stabbing

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a woman in 2020 pleaded no contest Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Jennifer Maldonado faces eight years and eight months in prison at her sentencing hearing in late April, Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey said. Maldonado said she understood the terms of her plea, which include serving 85 percent of her sentence.

A witness told police he drove to Maldonado’s residence with several others May 21, 2020, to get money from her. The witness said he lived with Maldonado.

He entered the house, and when Maldonado learned Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26, was with him she went outside and began fighting her “over a relationship with a male,” according to court documents. The witness said Maldonado stabbed Betz.

Another witness tried to drive Betz to a hospital but crashed at the intersection of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, the documents said.

