It’s only March, but at least one Western New York town and one village have made the call that winter is officially over in Buffalo. This is the first winter I have lived in Buffalo, but many of my new friends from Western New York warned me that we have, what they call, “fake springs.” A fake spring, as they described, is a period of time when the weather seems warm enough for a string of days that you start to think there is no chance of any snowfall until next winter…but then you are surprised with a massive lake effect snow storm that makes you second guess yourself as to whether or not winter is officially over.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO