Multi-car crash closes Route 9 north in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 9 northbound in Middletown is closed due to a multi-car crash on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near exit 15.
There is no word on any injuries sustained in the crash.
S tay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 2