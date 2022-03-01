ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Multi-car crash closes Route 9 north in Middletown

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc36b_0eSTUD6N00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 9 northbound in Middletown is closed due to a multi-car crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near exit 15.

There is no word on any injuries sustained in the crash.

S tay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

I-84 West in Southington reopens after multi-vehicle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shut down a portion of Interstate 84 West in Southington Wednesday. EMS, fire crews, and police responded to the scene near exit 29 around 10 a.m.  There are serious injuries, and at least one person was taken to the hospital, state police said. The crash […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police assist in Orange wrong-way driving incident

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 15 in Orange early Wednesday morning. A State Trooper observed the wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near Exit 57 around 2:23 a.m. The trooper entered onto Route 15 southbound at Exit 58 and drove parallel to […]
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) – Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in Hartford Thursday night. Officers responded to Broad Street around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Police said the victim is a man in his thirties. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he’s listed in stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Crash closes Oakland St. in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manchester Police Department is advising people to stay away from Oakland St., between Sheldon Road and South Street (route 83) due to downed wires following a car crash. Power is out in the area and the road will stay shut down until Frontier Communications finishes fixing a severed telephone pole. […]
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Sports
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
Middletown, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Middletown, CT
Accidents
WTNH

Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven. State police said around 12:39 a.m. Thursday, 36-year-old Natalia Moreno of Manchester was seen driving south in the northbound lanes on Route 15. Moreno was stopped and given a standardized field sobriety test, which she […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#News 8
WTNH

Hamden PD makes narcotics arrest on Beacon Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden police arrested a New Haven man for possession of narcotics with intent to sell and for resisting arrest. On Monday night, around 9:30 p.m. two Hamden police officers were patrolling the area of Beacon Street in the area of Dixwell Avenue, when they came across an unregistered car misusing […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police investigate attempted armed home invasion in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted armed home invasion Tuesday night in Stonington. Police received a call around 9:45 p.m. from someone in a home on Liberty Street, reporting that several armed people came to their back porch and attempted to gain entry. When confronted by the people in the home, the […]
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

VIRAL VIDEO: Southington police dance, lip-sync in the rain

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video posted by the Southington Police Department has gone viral for dancing and lip-syncing in the rain to “It’s All Coming Back To Me” by Celine Dion. Officer Evan Olsson with Sgt. Matthew Hammell took the lead with Officers Neal Ayotte and Joe Richard singing backup. The police department posted the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Town faces pushback over plan to move Guilford basketball courts

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford basketball courts have been located next to the police complex for more than 20 years. Now the town wants to move them to a new location and put in a maintenance garage. It’s a very difficult decision that makes economic sense, but some people are against it. There is […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury to lift school mask mandate Monday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Public Schools will no require masks for students and staff in their schools on March, 7. Officials at Waterbury Public Schools are recommending that students and staff continue to wear masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, but masks will become optional as of March, 7. The district will […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy