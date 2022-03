Volodymyr Zelensky said Nato would be responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians due to its refusal to help Kyiv protect its skies from Russian warplanes.“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. Nato turned down Mr Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone to avoid being drawn into conflict with Russia but the Ukrainian president said the alliance “has given the green light” to an escalated Russian aerial campaign.Mr Zelensky earlier urged the world to “wake up”...

MILITARY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO