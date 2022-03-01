ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Inflation in 2022 to Be Much Worse Than Expected, Goldman Sachs Predicts

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRftR_0eSTTc0d00

We’re sorry to report, but it looks like 2022 inflation is going to be even worse than the experts predicted.

“The inflation picture has worsened this winter as we expected. And how much it will improve later this year is now in question,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a report, via CNN Business.

Originally, the financial giant had predicted that the core PCE inflation, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred price metric, would dip to 3.1% by the end of the year. But now it is raising that outlook to 3.7%.

The Fed currently aims to reduce the number to 2%.

Consumer goods prices, however, have a different outlook. Currently, we’re seeing inflation on those goods hitting a near 40 year high of 7.5%. Goldman Sachs expects that to drop to 4.6% by the end of this year and 2.9% by the end of next year.

Here’s Why Goldman Sachs Has a Grim Outlook on 2022 Inflation

According to The Wall Street bank, there are two factors that could worsen inflation—the actual inflation predictions and the strong job market.

“The initial inflation surge might have lasted long enough and reached a high enough peak to raise inflation expectations in a way that feeds back to wage and price setting,” the report continued.

The already dismal expectations could fuel economic trends that may make the situation even worse. Because when businesses expect high inflation, they try to be proactive and protect themselves from the hit. And consumers tend to do the same.

So essentially, higher inflation becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And oddly, the strong job market isn’t doing us any favors either. Right now, Goldman Sachs is reporting the best market in postwar US history.

But the surge of open positions will likely “threaten to ignite a moderate wage-price spiral.” The company previously wrote that the U.S. wouldn’t experience that sort of spiral.

And, of course, the current Ukraine invasion could hinder our ability to rebound from inflation. The war is already affecting energy prices. And as the situation continues, those prices will continue to rise.

In turn, most Americans will see a significant jump in the cost of living. “The average American household is going to bear the burden of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas said.

Due to many factors, the cost of a barrel of oil is currently sitting at about $100. If that price reaches $110, our 2022 inflation rate will jump from 7.5% to 10%, according to Brusuelas.

The new economic forecast will make it an “easy case” for continuous rate hikes by the Fed. The bank has already announced another rate increase next year, which will mean that 2023 will see a total of 4.

Comments / 93

Bethumm
2d ago

The worst part is they never go back down as quickly or as low as before. Gas goes up to $5.50? We will all cheer when it goes back to $4....

Reply
45
(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
2d ago

I figured it would be much worse. You can print 10's of trillions and not expect to pay the price down the line. And the Fed talks about raising interest rates to stop it. But thats about all they have left for ammo .. talk.

Reply(2)
37
James Trumper
2d ago

7.5. Last month was already at 7. In the latter 70s the high was around 14.5, and I wouldn't doubt we see it get near that, before things get any better.

Reply(3)
14
Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want More of Delilah on the Show: Here’s Why

We’re not sure how much writers at NCIS pay attention to musings on a message board. But there are plenty of folks who want a recurring character to appear even more. That’s Delilah Fielding, who is married to Timothy McGee. You can just call him McGee (Sean Murray) like all the other agents at NCIS. He’s a last-name kind of character. Delilah, who works for the Defense Department, is the mother of his two kids. And Delilah is played by Margo Harshman.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Your Tax Return May Get Audited by the IRS: Here’s Why

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Economic Trends#Cnn Business#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy