Resident celebrates 100th birthday

LAURINBURG—Louella Johnson joined the elite group of centenarians Monday, February 28, 2022. Her family, friends, and church members showered her with love and joy during a Drive-by Birthday Celebration this past Saturday.

Her daughter, Betty Galloway states her mother has always been a kind and gentle soul, bringing out the best in everyone around her. Cooking was her passion and her love was shown in the meals she prepared for family and friends. Her hobbies were gardening and growing beautiful flowers.

She is a lifelong member of Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg where she now has the distinct honor of being the “Mother of the Church”. She is truly a “GIFT” from God!

She was born in Pamplico, SC, married and moved to McColl, SC, and then moved to Gibson and finally to Laurinburg in the early 60s. She is the only surviving sibling of four. She had five children, 16 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

A century of wonderful stories!