The Boston Celtics arguably have been the best team in the NBA since Jan. 1, but will there be any changes to the roster in the near future?. It doesn’t sound like it. The Celtics certainly were busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline and there has been plenty of chatter of whether or not they would make any moves in the buyout market, but head coach Ime Udoka threw some cold water on that idea before Tuesday’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO