Whole Foods Market has begun taking applications for its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program, designed to mentor local food brands. The program, which kicks off Tuesday (March 1), offers mentorships from the company’s exports, education for small and emerging producers and the possibility of financial support. In addition, select producers will see their products placed on the shelves of their hometown’s Whole Foods stores, the Amazon-owned company said on its website.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO