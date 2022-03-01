Ethanol producers, oil refiners challenge EPA U.S. vehicle rules

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments. "We stand in firm condemnation of...
(Reuters) - U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around...
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday said it was proposing new rules to cut smog-forming and greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The EPA is proposing to require cuts in nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks that would result in a drop of 47% to 61% by 2045, the first proposed cuts to NOx for heavy duty trucks since 2001. The new standards would begin in the 2027 model year.
HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
NBC’s Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander repeated White House talking points to his Republican guest during a MSNBC interview on Thursday. Alexander denied that the Keystone XL Pipeline would’ve had any impact on the United States’ dependence on foreign oil. Alexander was speaking with former chief...
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine. The new round of...
The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that it will proceed with a multibillion-dollar plan to modernize its fleet of mail trucks with mostly gas-powered vehicles — instead of the electric trucks that President Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency have called for. Mr. Biden issued an executive order...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 7, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) submitted a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of over 1,600 cattle producers from 44 states calling for a definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) that works for the cattle industry.
Valero Energy (VLO +0.4%) rises as much as 2.7% after Morgan Stanley calls the stock its Top Pick among U.S. refiners, reiterating its $100 price target, amid a setup for the refining industry that looks "increasingly compelling [and] less priced-in" compared with some other areas of the energy value chain.
(Reuters) - Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a 19-state effort led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey asserts the action was filed to resist tthe Environmental Protection Agency’s “assertion of sweeping authority.” Lindsay...
SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) is considering the production and sale of a hybrid vehicle powered by electricity and ethanol in Brazil by 2025, and plans to launch a new brand in the country this year, the company's chief operating officer for South America said on Friday.
The government is planning to dispose of mountains of unusable medical equipment by burning over 500 lorryloads of it a month, the Department of Health has admitted.Ministers wasted £8.7 billion on inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic – with vast quantities of shields, gowns, and other items not meeting basic medical standards. Many were bought under the so-called "fast-track" lane where companies with links to Tory ministers were handed lucrative contracts with limited checks.Now in a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday, Department of Health chiefs said they were planning to dispose of 15,000...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading a coalition of states suing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over new oil and gas rules while blasting President Biden as having declared "war against fossil fuels." Paxton issued a press release about the lawsuit against the EPA that 14 other states have...
HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste said on Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with U.S.-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp to produce renewable fuels in California. Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they convert Marathon’s Martinez, California refinery into a renewable fuels production facility.
(Reuters) - Australian refiner Viva Energy said on Tuesday it would stop buying Russian crude oil, joining a growing number of companies to sever trade ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Viva joins a spate of companies limiting, putting on hold, or exiting business activities in Russia...
