ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ethanol producers, oil refiners challenge EPA U.S. vehicle rules

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A number of corn and soybean growers associations, the American Fuel And Petrochemical Manufacturers and...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. shale producers rebuke Russia; Big Oil more measured

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments. "We stand in firm condemnation of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

U.S. EPA Proposing Rules To Cut Emissions From Heavy Trucks

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday said it was proposing new rules to cut smog-forming and greenhouse gas emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The EPA is proposing to require cuts in nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks that would result in a drop of 47% to 61% by 2045, the first proposed cuts to NOx for heavy duty trucks since 2001. The new standards would begin in the 2027 model year.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Soybean Oil#Electric Cars#Valero Energy#Vehicles#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Post Register

Cattle producers send WOTUS letter to EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 7, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) submitted a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of over 1,600 cattle producers from 44 states calling for a definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) that works for the cattle industry.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Shale Oil Forecasts Keep Rising as Smaller Producers Lead the Way

(Reuters) - Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stellantis weighs producing ethanol hybrid vehicle in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) is considering the production and sale of a hybrid vehicle powered by electricity and ethanol in Brazil by 2025, and plans to launch a new brand in the country this year, the company's chief operating officer for South America said on Friday.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government to burn mountains of unusable Covid PPE at rate of 500 lorryloads a month

The government is planning to dispose of mountains of unusable medical equipment by burning over 500 lorryloads of it a month, the Department of Health has admitted.Ministers wasted £8.7 billion on inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic – with vast quantities of shields, gowns, and other items not meeting basic medical standards. Many were bought under the so-called "fast-track" lane where companies with links to Tory ministers were handed lucrative contracts with limited checks.Now in a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday, Department of Health chiefs said they were planning to dispose of 15,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy