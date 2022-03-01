Ethanol producers, oil refiners challenge EPA U.S. vehicle rules

The government is planning to dispose of mountains of unusable medical equipment by burning over 500 lorryloads of it a month, the Department of Health has admitted.Ministers wasted £8.7 billion on inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic – with vast quantities of shields, gowns, and other items not meeting basic medical standards. Many were bought under the so-called "fast-track" lane where companies with links to Tory ministers were handed lucrative contracts with limited checks.Now in a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday, Department of Health chiefs said they were planning to dispose of 15,000...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 38 MINUTES AGO