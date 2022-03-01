ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aunt found dead under clothes after fight with niece to clean their home, CA cops say

By Maddie Capron
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing woman was found dead under a pile of clothes after fighting with her niece about housework, California police said. Leticia Hernandez, 52, was reported missing by family...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Mother of Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer says accused killer held daughter and her captive for months

A defense attorney said Thursday he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman's 4-year-old son and storing the boy's body in a garage freezer. Meanwhile, the woman's lawyer said she was locked in a room and separated from her children for months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
Fox News

Las Vegas mom of 4-year-old found in freezer says she was always handcuffed, endured abuse from suspect

A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer Tuesday says she endured months of abuse from her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with the boy’s death. Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, after the woman secretly instructed her daughter to pass a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then forwarded it to law enforcement. The note also explained the woman had not been allowed to see her 4-year-old son, whom she last saw in December, before his body was found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Clothing#Police#Murder
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
Nashville News Hub

4 year-old-boy was forced to drink hand sanitizer and beg for bread and water before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his father

The 4-year-old child was reportedly forced to drink hand sanitizer before starving to death following months of ongoing abuse at the hands of his dad. An autopsy determined that the victim’s injuries were not self-inflicted, they were the result of physical abuse. The autopsy also concluded that the 4-year-old boy starved to death. Family member and the boy’s father reportedly refused to give the 4-year-old boy food while the boy started shaking uncontrollably, crying and begging for bread and water, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Women Charged After Leaving 6 Young Children in ‘Filth and Squalor,’ 1-Year-Old Was So Hungry He Ate Feces

Two roommates in Texas are being charged with felony child endangerment after six small children were found to be living in abhorrent conditions. As reported by KPRC, Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, were arrested by Houston police after their kids were found to be living in complete “filth and squalor.” Investigators discovered the children, who were infested with lice, after a maintenance man at the apartment complex found Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter wandering around the swimming pool barefoot with no parental supervision. He called the police when he saw how dirty she was.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Lucifer,' 'S.W.A.T.' Actor Accused Of Transporting Fentanyl-Laced Pills From Dealer To OD Victim

Federal authorities charged two people last week with distributing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl that caused the death of a man in November 2020. Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, and Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, were indicted last week by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Todorova is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, based on drugs recovered in her Hollywood apartment before her arrest in March 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Concord News Journal

Single mother left teenage daughter to look over her siblings while she was at work because the daycare was closed due to Covid-19, faces prosecution

With the start of the pandemic almost two years ago, our lives drastically changed and every single one of us had to adapt to the changes were facing every now and then. From quarantines to daycare and school closures, the pandemic especially hit the parents who had, and still have to adapt their lives to find time and making plans how to take care of their children while they are work.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy