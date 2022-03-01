Rep. John Katko: Trump didn’t contribute to decision to retire from Congress

Paula C. Johnson is Professor of Law and director of the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University College of Law. On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, President Joe Biden announced D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination marks an historic moment in the United States in many respects, not the least of which is her precedent setting as the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court. In the worst of times, Black women have bred the nation, and in the best of them have rarely been recognized for their qualifications and contributions to the nation. Still, they have upheld the values of participatory democracy and democracy itself. Black women have been believers in these ideals and institutions even when these ideals and institutions did not believe in Black women, including the values of voting rights, educational opportunities and industriousness.

