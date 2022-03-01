ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. John Katko: Trump didn’t contribute to decision to retire from Congress

By Mark Weiner
 2 days ago
Washington – Rep. John Katko said Tuesday that former president Donald Trump’s promise to help oust him from Congress had nothing to do with his decision against seeking a fifth term this year. Katko, R-Camillus, said he was confident that he would have been reelected in a...

Biden seeks $10 billion for Ukraine aid, $22.5B for Covid

The Biden administration is seeking another $10 billion to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion and an additional $22.5 billion to cover coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, two major additions to budget talks already underway. The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, laid out...
U.S. POLITICS
NY GOP convention avoids Trump; Giuliani upset: ‘Screw the Republicans’

Most Republicans avoided talking about former President Donald Trump at the 2022 NY GOP Convention, irking gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani and his father, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Politico and Spectrum News reported that statewide candidates largely ignored Trump, despite the former president remaining popular with the party’s base. According...
Supreme Court nominee speaks for Americans unheard by the law (Guest Opinion by Paula C. Johnson)

Paula C. Johnson is Professor of Law and director of the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University College of Law. On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, President Joe Biden announced D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination marks an historic moment in the United States in many respects, not the least of which is her precedent setting as the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court. In the worst of times, Black women have bred the nation, and in the best of them have rarely been recognized for their qualifications and contributions to the nation. Still, they have upheld the values of participatory democracy and democracy itself. Black women have been believers in these ideals and institutions even when these ideals and institutions did not believe in Black women, including the values of voting rights, educational opportunities and industriousness.
SYRACUSE, NY
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. The world’s leading nuclear authorities saw no immediate...
ECONOMY
Putin will only respond to power (Guest Opinion by Michael T. Hayes)

Michael T. Hayes is Professor of Political Science at Colgate University, in Hamilton. In a recent commentary, I introduced Hans J. Morgenthau’s distinction between realists and idealists to better understand the relationship between President Joe Biden and his progressive critics. This same distinction can be applied to help us analyze the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
John Katko
Donald Trump
More than 1 million refugees flee Ukraine; Russians besiege ports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Moscow said it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country’s second-largest city and two strategic seaports.
IMMIGRATION
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
