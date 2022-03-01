ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is that QR code safe? What to check for before scanning

By Erin Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgEPx_0eSTS76W00

NORFOLK, Va. - Quick Response (QR) codes are everywhere these days because they're an easy, contactless way to read a menu or download an app.

While square barcodes can be convenient, they can also be dangerous.

According to the FBI, cybercriminals are taking advantage of this technology by directing QR code scans to malicious sites to steal victim data and embedding malware to gain access to the victim's device.

The agency is also warning that if you scan a code that's been tampered with and are taken to a dangerous site, you may be asked to enter login and financial information.

"Cybercriminals tamper with both digital and physical QR codes to replace legitimate codes with malicious codes. A victim scans what they think to be a legitimate code but the tampered code directs victims to a malicious site, which prompts them to enter login and financial information. Access to this victim information gives the cybercriminal the ability to potentially steal funds through victim accounts," the FBI said in a press release.

Avoiding these types of scams is easier said than done because criminals make the websites and QR codes look incredibly believable.

To protect yourself, Cassandra Temple with the Norfolk FBI Field Office said, "I just recommend taking that extra time before you click on a QR code. You know, check to see if it's been physically tampered with. Check to see if there's a sticker over the original QR code; check before you click 'OK' on that URL that it's spelled right - there's no typos and there's no extra letters in there."

FBI TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

  • Once you scan a QR code, check the URL to make sure it is the intended site and looks authentic. A malicious domain name may be similar to the intended URL but with typos or a misplaced letter.
  • Practice caution when entering login, personal, or financial information from a site navigated to from a QR code.
  • If scanning a physical QR code, ensure the code has not been tampered with, such as with a sticker placed on top of the original code.
  • Do not download an app from a QR code. Use your phone's app store for a safer download.
  • If you receive an email stating a payment failed from a company you recently made a purchase with and the company states you can only complete the payment through a QR code, call the company to verify. Locate the company's phone number through a trusted site rather than a number provided in the email.
  • Do not download a QR code scanner app. This increases your risk of downloading malware onto your device. Most phones have a built-in scanner through the camera app.
  • If you receive a QR code that you believe to be from someone you know, reach out to them through a known number or address to verify that the code is from them.
  • Avoid making payments through a site navigated to from a QR code. Instead, manually enter a known and trusted URL to complete the payment.

While QR codes are not malicious in nature, it is important to practice caution when entering financial information as well as providing payment through a site navigated to through a QR code.

If you believe you have been a victim of stolen funds from a tampered QR code, report the fraud to your local FBI field office here . The FBI also encourages victims to report fraudulent or suspicious activities to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov .

If you have a consumer tip or a story that you want the News 3 Problem Solvers to look into, we want to hear from you! Email us at problemsolvers@wtkr.com.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Scammers have a clever new trick to steal money: Video chats

Business email compromise (BEC) is one of the leading causes of company fraud, and it’s only growing. These are phishing emails where scammers pretend to be someone who works in your company to steal important information or rip you off financially. Tap or click here for ways to spot fake business emails.
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

Security alert: 9 apps caught stealing personal data

Smartphones are so intertwined into our daily lives that if you misplace yours or it gets stolen, it will be more than just an inconvenience. Tap or click here to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead). Possibly thousands of photos, contacts and messages...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Fbi#Scanning#Scans#Norfolk#Url
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

These are the most hacked passwords – are you using any?

Choosing the right passwords is both incredibly stressful and vitally important. Everything from our work emails to our bank accounts is readily accessible online, and passwords are how we keep them all private. But we don’t all take online security as seriously as we should, which is why countless individuals get hacked each year. Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to security, but you can still avoid obvious pitfalls, like using bad passwords. That’s why you need to see this list of the most hacked passwords.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
BGR.com

This malicious app was downloaded by thousands of Android users

If you own any Android devices, you hopefully know to be careful when downloading apps from any source other than Google Play. Unfortunately, even Google Play isn’t always safe, as hackers continue to find new ways to sneak dangerous malware into the Play store. Just last month, security researchers at Cleafy found another seemingly innocuous app on the Play store was actually acting as a dropper for the TeaBot banking trojan.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

This Android malware hid inside an app downloaded 50,000 times from Google Play Store

A new form of Android banking trojan malware targets customers of 56 different European banks and has been downloaded by over 50,000 users in the space of a few weeks. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at ThreatFabric who've dubbed it 'Xenomorph' because of links to another trojan called Alien, this malware first appeared this month. The malware is designed to steal usernames and passwords to access bank accounts and other sensitive personal information.
CELL PHONES
Houston Chronicle

BBB on Seniors: Scam alert: Fake coupons to watch out for right now

I love a good deal as much as the next person, but some deals are too good to be true, like the coupon scams circulating the internet and possibly even your inbox. Don’t put yourself or your bank account at risk looking for a steal, because that’s exactly what you may get ... just not in the way you thought.
RETAIL
WRAL News

NC's attorney general warns of QR code scam

Attorney General Josh Stein is cautioning North Carolinians to watch out for QR code scams. QR codes, which when scanned with a smart phone camera connect users to links and other information, became more popular during the pandemic. For example, to reduce the number of surfaces touched, many restaurants used QR codes to take patrons to their online menus instead of handing out physical menus.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers. Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase. By the numbers: 76 million Americans...
FOOD & DRINKS
PennLive.com

Think twice before scanning that QR code: security experts

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become accustomed to using their smartphone cameras to scan small black-and-white square bar codes, allowing them instantly to do everything from access restaurant menus to pay bills. Scanning a Quick Response, or QR code, is convenient and easy. And it is contactless, which can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
B.R. Shenoy

Mailboxes increasingly becoming criminal hotspots

According to Georgia State University’s Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group, mail-related check fraud has spiked in the United States since August. Per David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University and director of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group, criminals are employing two methods to do this:
pymnts

Parking Operators Deploy Digital Tools, Education to Combat QR Code Fraud

If you see a brand-new, shiny QR code sticker on an older, weathered sign, you should take a closer look before using it or allowing your customers to use it. Like any other method of payment, QR code-initiated payments have become a target of scammers. In QR code fraud, bad actors place a sticker with their own QR code over a legitimate QR code so they can receive payments from unsuspecting consumers.
CELL PHONES
Government Technology

Beware of 'Quishing': Criminals Use QR Codes to Steal Data

(TNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become accustomed to using their smartphone cameras to scan small black-and-white square bar codes, allowing them instantly to do everything from access restaurant menus to pay bills. Scanning a Quick Response, or QR code, is convenient and easy. And it is...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Nationwide payments down: Online banking service suffers outage

Nationwide’s payment system appears to have broken, leaving customers unable to see money coming into or leaving their account.The building society confirmed on Twitter that the problems were the result of a technical issue, and that the payments were delayed in showing up. They should eventually show as normal, it confirmed.“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment. If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it. Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally,” it wrote on Twitter.“We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused. No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally.”
CREDITS & LOANS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy