'The Wendy Williams Show': Sherri Shepherd, Vivica A. Fox to guest host in March

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
March 1 (UPI) -- The Wendy Williams Show has announced its guest hosts for March.

Sherri Shepherd, a frequent guest host who will succeed Wendy Williams with her own talk show Sherri, will guest host The Wendy Williams Show from March 21 through March 25.

Comedian Kym Whitley and actor Finesse Mitchell will host the show March 7 through March 11.

Rappers Remy Ma and Fat Joe, who have guest hosted The Wendy Williams Show several times, will return to host the show from March 14 through March 18.

Television personality Carson Kressley and actress Vivica A. Fox will close out the month and make their debut as guest hosts from March 28 through April 1.

The Wendy Williams Show will continue to air with rotating guest hosts through the end of the season. Williams has been absent from the show since October due to health issues.

News broke in February that The Wendy Williams Show will end after Season 13. Shepherd's talk show Sherri will take over the time slot.

Shepherd had nothing but praise for Williams during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.

"She made her own path. Like, what Wendy does, nobody can recreate -- none of the guest hosts -- that is specific, Wendy created that," Shepherd said of Williams.

"I love that, and I love her fearlessness. And that is something that I want to emulate and keep going," she added. "She did, she opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

