Inflation rate hits 40-year high. How price hikes are taking a bite out of your income

The price war on shoppers has been a seemingly all-out assault since the start of the year.

Electric bills

For starters, Florida Power & Light rang in a rate increase with New Year's festivities. Customers who paid $101.70 last year for a typical monthly bill of 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity will now be charged $120.67. State regulators also approved FPL's $6.82 per month adjustment for rising natural gas prices.

Gas prices

This week, the price to fill up a gasoline tank — up 26 cents a gallon in Florida in just the past month — hit its highest point in almost eight years. It cost, as of Feb. 21, an average of $3.50 cents per gallon for regular fuel. That is almost $1 higher than the $2.61 in February 2021.

Homes

Looking for a home? The median price of a Palm Beach County single-family house rose by 25% to more than $526,000 in the past year.

Vehicles

And a car to park in that new home's garage, even a used vehicle, could be 42% more expensive in the West Palm Beach area than a year ago, said the data firm iSeeCars.com.

Want to see how your neighbors are reacting, and finding ways to mitigate the impact of the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Read the Palm Beach story by clicking here.