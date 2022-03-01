ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to play match with Russian opponent after receiving assurances

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

Elina Svitolina is set to contest her first-round match in Mexico later on Tuesday having been assured Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova will compete under a neutral flag.

Svitolina, the top seed in Monterrey, put out a statement on Monday saying she would not play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents unless all national emblems, flags and colours were removed.

There has been no official announcement from the WTA, but Svitolina told ITV News: “There’s been a lot of discussion.

“Today they will release a statement that they will remove the flags. So we are waiting just for the final confirmation about that. I will be playing tonight because my opponent is going to be under a neutral flag.”

Svitolina added that she took her stance because she felt tennis’ governing bodies were not doing enough to support Ukraine and sanction Russia and Belarus.

“In the tennis community, more should have been done,” she said. “Today is already six days that serious and horrible things are happening in Ukraine.

“That’s why I decided to make a move because I didn’t feel enough support from our tennis community. As Ukrainians, we couldn’t sit silent anymore in feeling so much pain.”

Twenty-year-old Potapova put out her own response on Instagram on Monday, saying: “Unfortunately, now we, professional athletes, are becoming hostages of the current situation.

“I’m sorry, but even though I am a stranger to politics, I am against grief, tears and war.”

Svitolina will wear Ukrainian colours for the match, and she said: “For sure it’s not going to be (just) another WTA match. I feel like I have my country on my shoulders.”

The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The Independent

Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

After her sport's governing bodies agreed to the changes she demanded, Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open.Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to play on the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Financial World

Ukrainian Tennis Federation demands the expulsion of Daniil Medvedev

A few days ago, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation sent a request to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) to ban Russia and Belarus from the organization, which of course means competitors from the two countries. Reuters transmitted the complete message of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation. It said: "Civilians are dying, including...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine: Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky describes moment he left family to fight

Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has described the moment he left his children watching cartoons to join Ukraine's reserve army. The 36-year-old retired from tennis after the Australian Open in January. Stakhovsky told the BBC it was a "no-win scenario" because if he stayed he wouldn't forgive himself, but now...
TENNIS
