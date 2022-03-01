ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Holiday Spectacular’: Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Derek Klena, And Ginna Claire Mason To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Rosy Cordero
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Hallmark Channel has greenlit A Holiday Spectacular , a new Christmas movie starring Academy Award-nominated Ann-Margret , Eve Plumb , Tony Award-nominee Derek Klena , Ginna Claire Mason , and featuring the Radio City Rockettes. The movie will air as part of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming.

A Holiday Spectacular was shot on location both in upstate New York and at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes were choreographed by their director and choreographer Julie Branam and will be featured throughout the film in various performance numbers and speaking roles.

The story is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia heiress named Maggie (Mason) puts her high-society wedding plans, to a man she doesn’t love, on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

While her family thinks she’s staying in the Big Apple with an “approved” friend from boarding school, Maggie is living a completely different life than she’s ever known. She falls in love with New York and dancing with the Rockettes.

But she soon finds herself caught between two worlds, made even more complicated by her chance encounter with young U.S. Navy photographer John (Klena). Will Maggie find the courage to tell her family what she wants for her future instead of accepting the future that was decided for her?

“The Radio City Rockettes embody Christmas in New York City and we are thrilled to bring together two quintessential holiday brands – Hallmark Channel and the Radio City Rockettes – for a one-of-a-kind holiday movie,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming, Hallmark Channel. “ A Holiday Spectacular will be a beautiful reminder of the joy of the season and is sure to become a family tradition, much like attending a performance of the Rockettes’ annual Christmas Spectacular.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hallmark Channel to bring together our two iconic holiday brands, which both create holiday magic for millions of people every year,” said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall. “This heartwarming storyline gives audiences a peek into the passion and dedication that the Rockettes have for this beloved dance company and the incredible sisterhood that is at the core of this legendary line.”

A Holiday Spectacular is a Choice Films Production. Dustin Rikert is executive producer. Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore are producers. John Putch is directing a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark Channel#Radio City Music Hall#U S Navy#Evp Programming
