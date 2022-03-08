ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Rights And Roles Of Women: Redefining Our Shared Reality Is The Theme Of The 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sony Pictures , Filmocracy, the Lantos Foundation and OUT.LI.ER, introduce the 8th Annual Women’s Voices Now Film Festival . The festival will take place on March 24, 2022 and the keynote Speaker is Jaina Lee Ortiz. Like the previous year, the festival will again take place virtually.

The festival promotes emerging women and femme-identifying filmmakers creating social-change films that advocate for women’s and girls’ rights around the world. The Women’s Voices Now Film Festival provides a total of $10,000 USD in cash prizes to our winning filmmakers.

In light of a world rocked by a global pandemic, the immediate backlash felt by women and girls around the world reminds us of the importance of the Women’s Voices Now Film Festival,” said executive director Heidi Basch-Harod. “We must spread awareness, spark dialogue, and inspire action to prevent the rollback of hard-earned women’s rights in these challenging times. The medium of film and its ability to generate empathy is the most powerful tool we have to keep women’s rights issues front and center.”

Women’s Voices Now Films are submitted for the festival from around the world and 2022 saw submissions from nearly 40 countries, including Sweden, Turkey, Argentina, and Iran, among others. See Film Selections here. Meet the festival jury here. Tickets to virtually attend can be bought here.

Women’s Voices Now (WVN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses film to drive positive social change that advances women’s and girls’ rights globally. We promote, produce, and share social-change films focusing on women’s and girls’ rights issues, providing active support to filmmakers who give voice to unheard women and girls, and activating civil society by moving audiences from empathy to action.

We envision a global culture shift in which communities and institutions believe in the value of gender equality, and adapt their behaviors and actions to support systematic advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. WVN has held special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2017.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cannes Film Fest Sidebars Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week & ACID Will Not Boycott Russian Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. The three key side events of the Cannes Film Festival – Critics’ Week, ACID and the Directors’ Fortnight – will not be joining the boycott of Russian cinema. The trio of sidebars released a joint statement today saying they “will continue to receive and consider films from all filmmakers regardless of their nationality,” echoing the missive released by the main Cannes festival yesterday that did not specifically address the presence of Russian movies in the fest but did not back the boycott. However, both statements make it clear that official Russian delegations and government representatives...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Neighbours’ Canceled After 37 Years With Fremantle Unable To Find New Home For Ramsay Street

Click here to read the full article. Neighbours is to be canceled after 37 years with producer Fremantle unable to secure an alternative funder for the show. The Australian soap is having its funding pulled by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 in August and cannot rely solely on investment from Australia’s 10 Peach, which has seen declining ratings in recent years. “Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” said a statement this morning. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

NBC News Plans Primetime William Barr Special; Former Attorney General Says He Told Donald Trump That Election Fraud Claims Were “Bulls—“

Click here to read the full article. As former Attorney General William Barr is poised to become the latest Trump administration insider with a tell-all book, NBC News has landed an exclusive interview with plans for a one-hour special on Sunday. Barr told Lester Holt that, in a December, 2020 meeting, he said to Trump that his claims of election fraud were “bulls—.” Barr said that he told Trump that “it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories. And I had the answers. I was able to tell him,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wicked Local

'Significant' roles: Hyannis Film Festival focuses on 'courageous' women for monthlong series

The idea for and the timing of Hyannis Film Festival’s new monthlong movie series came up separately and, its curator says, serendipitously. Founding board member Gerald Garnick says he had long wanted to organize a film series for the fledgling Mid-Cape festival, and chose to spotlight women in film and the various types of roles — with a focus on controversial issues — that they have played over the years.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
John Landis
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Institute Taps Adam Piron to Lead Indigenous Program

Sundance Institute is elevating one of its longtime staff members. Adam Piron has been tapped to take over as director of the Institute’s Indigenous Program, a role that will see him leading Sundance’s engagement and investment in global Indigenous storytellers. He has been serving as interim director since Bird Runningwater departed the organization last September to produce his own projects. He has since signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.More from The Hollywood ReporterKeke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in 'Alice' TrailerThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc...
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

6th Annual Ocean City Film Festival

Festival goers can socialize from morning coffees to after parties, as well as presenting 100 independent films, both local and from around the world. All-access passes are $99 and includes entry to all films, workshops and parties plus online streaming during the festival and for one additional week. Single-day passes start at $20 and party passes start at $25. Visit OCMDFilmFestival.com for tickets and schedule.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Camera

No Man’s Land Film Festival celebrates women and diversity

Editor’s note: This column has been updated to correct a photo credit and to include information about the Virtual Flagship Festival. Maiza Lima immigrated to the U.S. from Brazil when she was 16 years old, in search of a better future. Back then, her family couldn’t afford to buy clothes; her mom made them all by hand.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#The Lantos Foundation#Wvn
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

Studiocanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal has boarded Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s Families Like Ours, his first TV drama. Canal+/TV2 Denmark’s show reunites the Danish director with Lars Von Trier’s production company Zentropa, while Studiocanal distributed Mads Mikkelsen-starring Academy Award-winner Another Round. Studiocanal will co-produce and distribute Families Like Ours, which takes place in summertime Denmark where everything seems normal but is about to be disrupted. After a flood slowly takes over the country, the country is gradually evacuated. Laura is a high school student in love for the first time and on the brink of graduating, when news of the evacuation breaks, a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
Daily Herald

NSYMCA Celebrates Women's History Month with the Beauty Redefined Body Image Program

In honor of Women's History Month, the North Suburban YMCA will present "Beauty Redefined," a virtual event on Monday, March 7 at 7pm. The program will discuss Body Image Resilience. This free presentation, which is open to the public, is sponsored by the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee (DEI), a collective of NSYMCA staff and board members, and the YMCA Education Series (Y.E.S).
NORTHBROOK, IL
Harvard Crimson

Women’s Center Kicks Off Annual Women’s Week, Themed ‘On the Horizon’

A wall displaying photos from various Women's Center events, pictured in 2015, leads the way to the Women's Center door at the basement of Canaday B. By Y. Kit Wu. The Harvard College Women’s Center kicked off its 16th annual Women’s Week on Tuesday with a presentation entitled “Female Solo Travel” in the first of seven events aimed at recognizing women’s achievements and struggles.
HARVARD, MA
Phys.org

The evolution of Black representation on television

Since the late 1940s, watching TV has been a popular American pastime. Television entertains us, educates us and helps shape our views of the world. It has also been "a primary source of America's racial education," according to University of Arizona scholar Stephanie Troutman Robbins. Troutman Robbins is the co-editor,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Nailed It! Halloween!’ Production Shut Down As Crew Tries To Unionize, Remaining Episodes Won’t Be Filmed

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production on Netflix’s Nailed It! Halloween was permanently suspended a day after crew members went on strike to secure a contract with IATSE. The walkout happened midway through filming the eight-episode Halloween arc of Nailed It!‘s seventh season. The union had been picketing the show’s producers, Magical Elves, in the hope of bringing the company to the bargaining table. Instead, Magical Elves opted to stop production after four episodes. Following some back-and-forth between the indie production company and Netflix, the two sides agreed not to proceed with the additional four episodes. The crew...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: As Ukraine Fights, Cable News Channels Struggle To Rediscover Their Mission

Click here to read the full article. For the past seven years, Chris Licht’s favorite comic has been Stephen Colbert. As the new chairman of CNN, Licht’s focus has instantly shifted to the brilliant ex-comic from Ukraine named Volodymyr Zelensky, whose heroics are the story of the hour. “Give CNN one great news story and all my network’s problems will instantly disappear,” Ted Turner, CNN’s founder, once assured me. The ultimate news junkie, Turner, now 83 and struggling with dementia, surely is mesmerized by the Ukraine drama, both on camera and off. The brutal Russian invasion has not only pulled cable news...
WORLD
Deadline

Toronto Film Festival Suspends Participation From Russia-Sponsored Groups, But Welcomes Indie Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Film Festival said Thursday that it will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state for its next festival, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it said that it “will continue to include films from independent Russian filmmakers in our programming at the Toronto International Film Festival and year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox.” The fest also said in a statement that it is banning Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations. The next TIFF is set to run September 8-18. The news comes as the film and TV industries...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy