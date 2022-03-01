ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Promotes Nora Zimmett To President Of News And Original Series For Weather Group

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8orC_0eSTQxPH00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has promoted Nora Zimmett to President of News and Original Series for Weather Group . Her previous title was Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, overseeing live and original programming for The Weather Channel, as well as its world-renowned storm coverage.

During her tenure at The Weather Channel, Zimmett led the team responsible for production of the network’s flagship morning show America’s Morning Headquarters, and Weather Center Live, also its popular original shows such as Weather Gone Viral, SOS: How To Survive, and Deep Water Salvage . In addition to creating original series for The Weather Channel, Zimmett has developed broadcast syndication programming for Allen Media Group, such as Storm of Suspicion . Zimmett also led the network to two national News and Documentary Emmy awards in 2019 and 2021.

“I am honored to be leading this organization’s news and original series divisions across our growing platforms,” said Nora Zimmett, President of News and Original Series for The Weather Group. “In a climate where there is a lot of distrust in media, Byron Allen’s vision to build upon the success of The Weather Channel’s honest reporting and truthful storytelling is a testament to his commitment to science and journalism.”

In addition to continuing to drive the editorial and creative direction of The Weather Channel – voted the most trusted news brand for eleven consecutive years – Zimmett spearheaded the content development and team building for the first 24-hour Spanish-language weather network, The Weather Channel en Español, set to launch this spring. She also created and launched the Pattrn streaming network, a brand dedicated to climate and environmental reporting. Pattrn can be found on multiple AVOD, social media, and digital platforms.

Prior to her 7 years at The Weather Channel, Zimmett held positions at CNN, Bloomberg TV, HDNet, and Fox News Channel. Zimmett graduated with honors from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in English.

“Nora Zimmett’s elevation to President of News and Original Series for Weather Group is well deserved and she is the perfect person to help lead our team as we continue to grow The Weather Channel’s media and technology brand worldwide,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Accurate and trusted weather and climate-related content is an essential service and is needed to protect and save lives. Nora is an excellent executive who lives up to this enormous responsibility.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Byron Allen’s Digital Platform ‘Local Now’ Partners With PBS Digital Studios

Click here to read the full article. Allen Media Group announced that its fast-growing, free streaming platform, Local Now, has signed PBS Digital Studios to offer viewers curated PBS Digital Studios content. Starting today, PBS Digital Studios content will be available on the Local Now streaming platform. Streamers can expect an awesome line-up of PBS Digital Studios content including hit series, BE SMART, EONS, SOUND FIELD and much more. “PBS has been an excellent staple in American households for decades, so we are excited, as well as honored to have PBS Digital Studios as part of the stellar lineup on Local...
BUSINESS
Deadline

David Eilenberg Set To Oversee Original Programming At Roku

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: David Eilenberg is returning to being a buyer. Deadline understands that the Chief Creative Officer of ITV America is joining Roku as its head of original content. It comes as the streaming service has been ramping up the amount of exclusive and original content that it develops and commissions. Last year, Roku acquired Quibi’s library of original content and launched dozens of short-form shows on The Roku Channel, including a number that never launched on the Jeffrey Katzenberg-led service. In addition, it renewed a number of shows for second seasons. But outside of the Quibi deal,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sony Pictures Television Acquires Industrial Media In $300M+ Deal, Restructures Its Unscripted Operations

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Television is expanding its unscripted footprint in a big way. The TV studio has signed an agreement to acquire independent nonfiction production company Industrial Media whose portfolio includes such series as American Idol, 90 Day Fiancé, Indian Matchmaking, Selena+Chef and So You Think You Can Dance. Upon closing, Sony Pictures will acquire a majority controlling interest in Industrial Media based on a purchase price which values the company at $350M. Sony’s stake is believed to be close to 100%, valuing the deal at more than $300M. (The transaction is subject to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
KDRV

Byron Allen Looks to Leverage Media Holdings for Bigger Accomplishment

"Do we or do we not have economic inclusion?" Though Allen Media owner Byron Allen was the guest on CBS This Morning today, he asked the question. To Allen, that question drives his effort for media ownership, along with its answer. "And the answer is no. … We have to correct the greatest trade deficit in America, which is the trade deficit between white corporate America and Black America," said Allen.
NFL
Deadline

‘Neighbours’ Canceled After 37 Years With Fremantle Unable To Find New Home For Ramsay Street

Click here to read the full article. Neighbours is to be canceled after 37 years with producer Fremantle unable to secure an alternative funder for the show. The Australian soap is having its funding pulled by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 in August and cannot rely solely on investment from Australia’s 10 Peach, which has seen declining ratings in recent years. “Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” said a statement this morning. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#News Channel#Original Series#Allen Media Group#Amg#Weather Gone Viral#Sos#The Weather Group#The Weather Channel#Avod
Deadline

NBC News Plans Primetime William Barr Special; Former Attorney General Says He Told Donald Trump That Election Fraud Claims Were “Bulls—“

Click here to read the full article. As former Attorney General William Barr is poised to become the latest Trump administration insider with a tell-all book, NBC News has landed an exclusive interview with plans for a one-hour special on Sunday. Barr told Lester Holt that, in a December, 2020 meeting, he said to Trump that his claims of election fraud were “bulls—.” Barr said that he told Trump that “it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories. And I had the answers. I was able to tell him,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
Press Democrat

ViacomCBS is renamed Paramount in a nod to its past and streaming future

ViacomCBS has renamed itself Paramount in a nod to the company's historic moviemaking past — and its streaming future. Chairwoman Shari Redstone announced the name change this week during a virtual investor day to share the company's strategy and upcoming programming. The New York-based media conglomerate is placing a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

WGA East Launches Strike Against Gizmodo Media Group News Sites

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 100 WGA East-represented newsroom staffers have gone on strike against the Gizmodo Media Group’s digital news sites – Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik. Picket lines went up outside the parent company’s offices in New York City on Tuesday morning in what organizers are calling “the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract.” “The people who create content for GMG are striking for basic benefits and protections,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “We have picket lines in place – both physical and...
ADVOCACY
WWD

10 New Documentaries to Watch in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, several streaming services will be releasing new documentaries and docuseries on an array of celebrities and notable figures. On Disney+, Grammy-nominated musician Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary that gives her fans insight into how she created her hit debut album, “Sour.” HBO Max is also releasing two documentaries on celebrities, one focusing on writer, producer and comedian Larry David and his many successful projects, and another focusing on actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, who is lobbying to pass a bill extending the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in...
MOVIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Media Mogul Byron Allen Sues McDonald’s in $10 Billion Discrimination Case

McDonald’s might want to finally fix the McFlurry Machine because a hefty fine might be coming their way. In May 2021, media mogul and entrepreneur Byron Allen filed a lawsuit against fast food conglomerate, McDonald’s. Byron Allen’s media companies, Entertainment Studios and the Weather Group, believe that McDonald’s intentionally excluded them from general market budgeting. […]
Deadline

‘Next Level Chef’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Click here to read the full article. Gordon Ramsay and gang are running the culinary gauntlet again. Fox has renewed cooking competition series Next Level Chef for a second season. The move comes ahead of the season one finale, which airs tonight. Next Level Chef stars Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. It features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level. The trio will each recruit a group of the talented...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ITV Launches Streaming Service ITVX; Shows Will Air Months Before Being Given Linear Slot; Full Year Results Show Record Ad Spend

Click here to read the full article. The next phase of ITVs digital strategy is here as the network launches a streaming service called ITVX that will air shows months before they arrive on linear, while posting impressive revenue and profit growth and record advertising spend. Launching later this year or next with both an AVoD and SVoD option, ITVX will kick off with dramas including Damian Lewis’s A Spy Among Friends, Helena Bonham Carter-starring Nolly and Lenny Henry’s The Little Birds, along with a new series using deep fake techniques to create hilarious celebrity set-ups, a feature film for ITV2 hit Plebs and a feature...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Charlie Sheen To Star In Dramedy Series ‘Ramble On’ In The Works With Doug Ellin

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Sheen is heading back to television. The Two and a Half Men star has teamed up with Entourage creator Doug Ellin for a new dramedy series set in Hollywood. Ramble On will star Sheen and Entourage’s Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own. It will also feature Sheen’s father Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, John C. McGinley, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao, Harvey Guillén, Ana Ortiz, Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed with...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy