Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Promotes Nora Zimmett To President Of News And Original Series For Weather Group

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has promoted Nora Zimmett to President of News and Original Series for Weather Group . Her previous title was Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, overseeing live and original programming for The Weather Channel, as well as its world-renowned storm coverage.

During her tenure at The Weather Channel, Zimmett led the team responsible for production of the network’s flagship morning show America’s Morning Headquarters, and Weather Center Live, also its popular original shows such as Weather Gone Viral, SOS: How To Survive, and Deep Water Salvage . In addition to creating original series for The Weather Channel, Zimmett has developed broadcast syndication programming for Allen Media Group, such as Storm of Suspicion . Zimmett also led the network to two national News and Documentary Emmy awards in 2019 and 2021.

“I am honored to be leading this organization’s news and original series divisions across our growing platforms,” said Nora Zimmett, President of News and Original Series for The Weather Group. “In a climate where there is a lot of distrust in media, Byron Allen’s vision to build upon the success of The Weather Channel’s honest reporting and truthful storytelling is a testament to his commitment to science and journalism.”

In addition to continuing to drive the editorial and creative direction of The Weather Channel – voted the most trusted news brand for eleven consecutive years – Zimmett spearheaded the content development and team building for the first 24-hour Spanish-language weather network, The Weather Channel en Español, set to launch this spring. She also created and launched the Pattrn streaming network, a brand dedicated to climate and environmental reporting. Pattrn can be found on multiple AVOD, social media, and digital platforms.

Prior to her 7 years at The Weather Channel, Zimmett held positions at CNN, Bloomberg TV, HDNet, and Fox News Channel. Zimmett graduated with honors from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in English.

“Nora Zimmett’s elevation to President of News and Original Series for Weather Group is well deserved and she is the perfect person to help lead our team as we continue to grow The Weather Channel’s media and technology brand worldwide,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Accurate and trusted weather and climate-related content is an essential service and is needed to protect and save lives. Nora is an excellent executive who lives up to this enormous responsibility.”