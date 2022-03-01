Luke Kirby & Tiana Okoye To Star In ‘Panhandle’ From Nick Stoller & Carla Kettner For Spectrum & Roku

Click here to read the full article.

Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner’s Florida dramedy is finally heading to the small screen.

Spectrum Originals and Roku have teamed up to greenlight Panhandle , which was formerly known as Florida Man , with Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye starring.

The project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television, had previously been given a put pilot commitment by Fox in December 2019.

Panhandle follows an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a reluctant traffic cop in a series that showcases community, connection, and only-in-Florida characters. Together, Bell Prescott, played by Kirby, best known for playing Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Cammie Lorde, played by Okoye, who has appeared in The Good Place, wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town.

The series will have a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum Originals before moving to an an exclusive free advertising-supported window on The Roku Channel.

It was created and written by Florida native and Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors director Stoller and former Bones and The Blacklist EP Kettner. The pair exec produce alongside Conor Welch with Colin Bucksey directing the pilot episode.

“We’re so excited to tell a dark, weird funny story that explores Florida in all its dark, weird funny glory,” said Stoller and Kettner.

“Nick and Carla are an electric team who have crafted a story that is a love letter to the sunshine state while capturing all that is twisted, emotional and sublime about Florida. We’re thrilled to have Colin Bucksey, Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye signing on to bring this special project to life,” said Liz Varner, Head of Programming for Spectrum Originals.

Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals, Roku said, “We are very excited to partner with Spectrum on Panhandle . Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner are a powerhouse creative duo and we can’t wait to see this darkly funny series come together.”

“When Nick and Carla told us they wanted to work together, we knew they would create something very special. They have combined the best of comedy with the best of procedural storytelling and have created a fun and colorful dramedy. We look forward to seeing Luke and Tiana bring the story to screen,” added Jeff Frost President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We are also very excited about this innovative novel partnership as we continue our incredible relationship with Spectrum and expand it through our new collective collaboration with Roku, further augmenting the audience for the series.”

Kirby is represented by Gersh and Gary Goddard Agency. Okoye is represented by UTA and Echo Lake. Bucksey is represented by Verve and John Bauman Management.