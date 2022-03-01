ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Julia’ Trailer: Sarah Lancashire Embodies Cooking Icon Behind ‘The French Chef’ For HBO Max Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 2 days ago

HBO Max has unveiled the first footage for its upcoming Julia Child drama series Julia , starring Sarah Lancashire as The French Chef creator and host herself.

Set to debut March 31, Julia is inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef , which pioneered the popular cooking-show genre. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

The series also features, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars include Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb, who wrote the pilot. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, pilot director Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Watch the trailer above.

