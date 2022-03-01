Consulting firms shift blame as Flint water crisis lawsuit trial begins in federal court

Two companies with expertise related to engineering and drinking water issues should be held responsible for professional negligence for their roles in the lead poisoning of Flint's drinking water supply, an attorney told a federal jury Monday.

Officials at both companies knew the water was not safe to drink but they either said nothing or falsely told city residents the water was safe, Corey Stern told a jury of seven women and three men in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor.

Stern, of New York City, is representing four Flint children in a civil lawsuit against two sets of companies who were hired by Flint for their water expertise before or during the Flint water crisis, which began in April 2014. Those defendants are Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam (LAN) and its parent company, Leo A. Daly Co., and a second company, Veolia Water North America Operating Services.

Lawyers for the defendant companies told jurors that politicians and bureaucrats were to blame for the lead poisoning — not them.

"The Flint water crisis is a story of massive government failure, plain and simple," said New York City attorney Daniel Stein, representing Veolia.

"Blaming LAN is a preposterous notion," said Wayne Brian Mason, the Dallas attorney representing those companies.

Introduction of evidence begins Tuesday. The trial before U.S. District Judge Judith Levy is known as a "bellwether trial" because its outcome could significantly affect how the claims of other plaintiffs against the companies will be resolved.

Flint's water crisis began when a state-appointed emergency manager switched the city's drinking water supply from Lake Huron water treated in Detroit to Flint River water treated at the Flint Water Treatment Plant. It was intended as a temporary, cost-saving measure, but turned out to be a disastrous mistake. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has acknowledged it failed to require needed corrosion-control chemicals as part of the water treatment process, resulting in toxic lead, which can be particularly harmful to the brain development of young children, leaching into the water from pipes, joints and fixtures.

Levy has already approved a $626.25-million partial settlement for claims against the state, the city, McLaren Hospitals, and Rowe Professional Services Co. LAN and Veolia were not part of that historic settlement.

Stern spoke for more than 80 minutes, telling jurors that "LAN and VNA did not act reasonably," repeatedly made bad decisions, and the four Flint children he represents "were all forever hurt as a result of their failures."

Years before the crisis began, in 2011, LAN provided Flint with a technical memorandum that said it would cost $50 million to upgrade the Flint Water Treatment Plant to draw and treat drinking water from the Flint River, but that memo made no mention of corrosion control, Stern said.

LAN was retained again in 2013 about getting the plant ready to treat Flint River water, but again its proposal did not include corrosion control, despite knowledge that the river water was corrosive, Stern said. A LAN engineer was present at a June 26, 2013, meeting at which a state official said corrosion control was not needed right away, but never spoke up to correct the official, he said. A LAN official has testified in a deposition that after that meeting he spoke to a couple of Flint officials, outside on the sidewalk, and told them, "You need to think about the corrosion issue," but never said anything further, Stern told jurors.

LAN said nothing even after the water started flowing, problems ensued, and in October 2014 the state gave the company a heads-up that GM was going to stop using Flint water because it was corroding metals at its Flint-area plant, Stern said.

"If the water was not good enough for auto parts, how could it have been good enough for the four kids who are plaintiffs in this case?" Stern asked.

But Mason said city officials ignored LAN's recommendations and shut a key LAN official out of meetings as a state-appointed emergency manager was trying to save money by "cutting corners at every opportunity." LAN was never consulted on key decisions, such as whether the city should stop getting its drinking water from Detroit and start drawing it from the Flint River, he said. That engineer was later shocked to learn government officials had fudged tests and lied to him about whether corrosion control chemicals would be added and whether there would be a 90-day testing period, as LAN recommended, before Flint River water was made available for residents to drink, Mason said.

Also, LAN had recommended water softening as a form of corrosion control, and it is false to allege the state gave LAN notice of the situation with GM refusing to accept the water, said Mason, who spoke for just over an hour.

Flint hired Veolia in February 2015 to assess problems with the drinking water that included elevated levels of TTHMs (total trihalomethanes) — a byproduct of chlorine treatment that can over time cause cancer.

Stern said there was conflict at Veolia between the company's engineers, who were concerned about lead, and its business development officials who wanted to play down the issue because they were hoping to get additional work related to a new water pipeline to Lake Huron that Flint was planning to join.

On Feb. 18, 2015, a Veolia official joined city officials at a public meeting and repeatedly told Flint residents the drinking water was safe, despite the fact he had recently sent and received emails discussing potential issues with lead in the water, Stern said.

Around the same time, a Veolia engineer was questioning why the company's business development officials seemed to be calling the shots, and predicted: "This will come back to bite us," Stern said.

But Stein, representing Veolia and speaking to jurors for just over an hour, said there was concern at Veolia about potential lead problems down the road, not immediately. Veolia asked for lead testing data and city officials gave Veolia data showing water lead levels were within safe limits, he said. Only later did Veolia officials learn that data was flawed and that city officials also hid from Veolia data showing elevated lead levels in the drinking water at a Flint home, he said.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight other defendants await trial on criminal charges arising from the drinking water disaster.

