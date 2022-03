Part 33 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University. 1971-2021”. Thomas More College and the Institute for Professional Development (IPD) had intended all along that the Thomas More Accelerated Program (TAP) would eventually include a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). See part one of TAP at NKyTribune here. It was hoped that the demand would be forthcoming from graduate students who completed the Bachelor’s in Business Administration Degree (BBA) at TMC or another institution. To meet the anticipated demand, the MBA would be introduced two years after the initiation of TAP (that had begun in the fall of 1993) so that it would coincide with the graduation of the first BBA students.

