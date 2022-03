It was Ten years ago I met a little boy who was on his way to a doctor's appointment in a little red wagon. His Mom rolled him up to our tour group and he wanted to get out. He didn't seem like a kid getting treatment. He had a toy in his hand but none of this was important, he wanted to meet the radio people. That is the difference and the little things that St. Jude takes care of so the kids don't feel like they are in a hospital.

