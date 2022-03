Fans of Eric Burdon and the Animals lost their temper on March 1, 1967, when a show failed to go ahead – then later marched through the streets to apologize to cops. In a remarkable early example of an audience uprising before the counterculture explosion became something of a battle between generations, the local authorities of Ottawa did their utmost to resolve the issue as fairly as possible after the fact, although it seems they didn’t succeed.

