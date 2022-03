Greece will abolish its passenger locator form on 15 March, the country’s tourism minister has announced, meaning zero Covid-related admin for vaccinated holidaymakers.“Following the recommendation of the Committee of Experts of the Ministry of Health, the completion of the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) by visitors from all countries for their entry into Greece is abolished from March 15, 2022,” said minister of tourism Vassilis Kikilias.“The abolition of the PLF simplifies the entry process for travellers, shifting the emphasis to the control of vaccination certificates.”The Foreign Office has changed its online advice to reflect the change, adding “From 15 March 2022...

LIFESTYLE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO