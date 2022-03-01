ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Isolated From Function Juxtaposes Large + Small Scale Objects

By 03.01.22
Design Milk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSculptor and industrial designer Aaron Blendowski and artist Sue Ravitz are headlining Superhouse’s first exhibit of the year – Isolated from Function – taking place through March 20th. The new and recent work on display by the two was chosen by each artist as a juxtaposition to the other’s...

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Art#Earth#Near Earth Objects#Superhouse#Neo#Voyager#American
Nature.com

A large-scale study on research code quality and execution

This article presents a study on the quality and execution of research code from publicly-available replication datasets at the Harvard Dataverse repository. Research code is typically created by a group of scientists and published together with academic papers to facilitate research transparency and reproducibility. For this study, we define ten questions to address aspects impacting research reproducibility and reuse. First, we retrieve and analyze more than 2000 replication datasets with over 9000 unique R files published from 2010 to 2020. Second, we execute the code in a clean runtime environment to assess its ease of reuse. Common coding errors were identified, and some of them were solved with automatic code cleaning to aid code execution. We find that 74% of R files failed to complete without error in the initial execution, while 56% failed when code cleaning was applied, showing that many errors can be prevented with good coding practices. We also analyze the replication datasets from journals' collections and discuss the impact of the journal policy strictness on the code re-execution rate. Finally, based on our results, we propose a set of recommendations for code dissemination aimed at researchers, journals, and repositories.
COMPUTERS
Villages Daily Sun

Groups to celebrate Black history and culture

Through a set of famous paintings, Lynne Haines discovered a wealth of Black history unknown to her about the area. In December, Haines went to an art show in Mount Dora, where she saw paintings created by one of the Highwaymen, a group of Black artists who painted various Florida landscapes beginning in the 1950s.
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
hypebeast.com

Berner Kühl Is Bridging the Gap Between Performance and Luxury

Copenhagen-based designer Frederik Berner Kühl is already a fashion industry veteran. The emerging designer spent his early career working at some of Denmark’s best-known labels – in production and design roles – before studying for a master’s degree at Polimoda in Florence. All of these experiences have helped shape his eponymous Berner Kühl label, which was founded in 2019.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MindBodyGreen

This Liner Trick Instantly Lifts The Eyes & Makes Them Look Wider

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You don't have to be an advanced makeup expert to give graphic eyeliner a go. Sure, these intricate designs may take a steadier hand, but thanks to the scores of beauty tutorials on (what else?) TikTok, it's now easier than ever to master various liner looks. And if Euphoria has taught us anything over the past few years, it's that you don't need a posh excuse to rock a full-glam face beat. Go ahead and dial up the drama—eye gems and all—just for the fun of it.
MAKEUP
hypebeast.com

NFTs 101: How Fashion Is Using Blockchain to Usher in a New Era of Style Expression

The cultural relevance of crypto is undeniable, as the use of blockchain continues to infiltrate and significantly influence the worlds of art, music, fashion and more. To provide a deeper level of understanding for the space, HYPEBEAST teamed up with exchange platform Coinbase for a new series that dives into various topics related to cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain, and cohesively and objectively shares how different industries are adapting.
APPAREL
MedicalXpress

Brain activity differentiates between types of social influence

Researchers led by Ali Mahmoodi at the University of Freiburg in Germany have characterized brain activity that occurs when we are socially influenced to change our minds. Publishing in PLOS Biology on March 3rd, the study shows how the brain distinguishes between different types of social conformity when revising one's opinions.
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

How Art Depicts Invaluable Virtues Such As Compassion, Empathy And Equality

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The art of creating something on a blank canvas and being able to express raw human emotions is a rare one. Only a few have mastered it quite like British visual artist Bolli Blas. With expertise in oil painting and art features across galleries worldwide, she talks about what it’s like to hold a mirror to contemporary society.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The big picture: the geometry of social distancing

Jason Au’s stark but strangely tender image from a sunlit Hong Kong mall sums up our Covid times. Jason Au took this picture in a shopping mall atrium one Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong in December 2020. At the beginning of that month, with Covid cases rising again, restrictions had been reintroduced that encouraged all residents to stay at home and limited groups to two people. Each group had to be 1.5 metres from one another. The shadows on the floor of the shopping centre created a natural grid for this social distancing. Au’s photograph was part of a series that saw him shortlisted last week, from among 156,000 entrants, for this year’s Sony World Photography awards in the architecture and design category.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy