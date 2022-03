Fl1 Radio will be live from Rush-Henrietta for the Section V Class B1 and B2 Girls Sectional Finals! The Midlakes Screaming Eagles take on the Wellsville Lions for the B2 title. After the conclusion of the first game, the Waterloo Indians face off against the Hornell Red Raiders for the B1 crown. Ted Baker and Jason Hunt will have all the action courtside at 6 p.m.!

WATERLOO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO