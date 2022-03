Rick Wakeman said Close to the Edge was the best album Yes ever made and revealed he was still bewildered by what the band achieved with it. Released in 1972, the LP was the British band's fifth and remains a classic work in the prog genre. In a recent interview with The Mercury News, the keyboardist – a member of Yes during five separate stints – was asked to settle fan discussions by naming the band's greatest work. He chose Close to the Edge without hesitation.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO