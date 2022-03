The summer bash that draws thousands to Roger’s Grove for live music, art, food and family activities is returning to Longmont for the first time since 2019. Rhythm on the River is slated to take place July 8 and July 9 at Roger’s Grove. Sam Calhoon, Longmont recreation program coordinator, said the city wanted to be able to get everyone together again for the festival. Because of the pandemic, Rhythm on the River was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

