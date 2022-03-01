ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AbbVie Applies to FDA for New Ibrutinib Indication in Pediatric Patients With Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA supplemental application was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation to provide an alternative administration option for children. AbbVie has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for a new indication for ibrutinib (Imbruvica; AbbVie) in the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients 1 year of age...

