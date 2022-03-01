ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Township, MI

Lowell PD sergeant charged with trespassing at Forest Hills Central HS

By Jacqueline Francis
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocOK1_0eSTNoO500

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell Police Department sergeant faces criminal charges for allegedly trespassing at Forest Hills Central High School.

Sgt. Scot Vansolkema, 43, was charged with a misdemeanor trespassing charge for an incident that took place on Dec. 14, according to court records.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Vansolkema was given a “no trespass order” for all Forest Hills Public School properties in August of 2021. He snuck into the school slipping in behind a student during a protest against a mandate in place at the time requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks, according to a police report.

A few months later, deputies say Vansolkema drove up onto the school’s sidewalk to bypass traffic waiting in line at the end of the school day. Following an investigation by KCSO school resource officers, Vansolkema was issued a trespassing citation and a civil infraction of careless driving.

Vansolkema has been with LPD since 2004.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 18.

A spokesperson for the city of Lowell said they’re aware of the charges and have begun an internal investigation.

The director of communications for Forest Hills Public Schools said the district couldn’t comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Lowell, MI
Crime & Safety
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lowell, MI
City
Ada Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Sergeant#Lowell Pd#Lowell Police Department#Kcso#Lpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy