Lowell PD sergeant charged with trespassing at Forest Hills Central HS

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell Police Department sergeant faces criminal charges for allegedly trespassing at Forest Hills Central High School.

Sgt. Scot Vansolkema, 43, was charged with a misdemeanor trespassing charge for an incident that took place on Dec. 14, according to court records.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Vansolkema was given a “no trespass order” for all Forest Hills Public School properties in August of 2021. He snuck into the school slipping in behind a student during a protest against a mandate in place at the time requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks, according to a police report.

A few months later, deputies say Vansolkema drove up onto the school’s sidewalk to bypass traffic waiting in line at the end of the school day. Following an investigation by KCSO school resource officers, Vansolkema was issued a trespassing citation and a civil infraction of careless driving.

Vansolkema has been with LPD since 2004.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 18.

A spokesperson for the city of Lowell said they’re aware of the charges and have begun an internal investigation.

The director of communications for Forest Hills Public Schools said the district couldn’t comment due to the ongoing investigation.

