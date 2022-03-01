ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

In Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case, Jackson County judge hears from key informant

By Frank Witsil and Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKzSo_0eSTNJDg00

JACKSON – Lawyers for three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questioned a key informant Monday in an effort to undermine the state's case, arguing entrapment.

The lawyers finished their arguments Monday, and Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson, who is hearing the case, will rule on the defense's claims and determine whether the case goes to trial Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Musico, 44; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27, and Paul Bellar, 23 — who have been accused of supporting terrorism, gang membership and carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony — claim they were duped.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said no government agent or informant pressured or coerced anybody, and the defendants intended to commit acts of violence before they met the informant.

But just before breaking for lunch, Wilson said he wasn't sure how many of the defense questions were relevant to their entrapment argument.

The defendants are among 14 men charged in state and federal courts of targeting the governor because they disagreed with her early COVID-19 mandates.

One informant, who goes by the name Dan to protect his identity, recorded a conversation in 2020 that both sides have used to make their case.

Defense lawyers sought to portray the 34-year-old paid informant as someone to whom the defendants were friends with, looked up to and helped organize the group.

The informant testified he had served in the Army as a sergeant, held the No. 2 leadership position in the Wolverine Watchman, and even attended one of the defendant's birthday parties.

Dan said he used his military experience to provide training to members of the Wolverine Watchmen, including the defendants. The prosecution added that he only provided training at the request of the group.

In a series of detailed questions, Bellar's attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, sought to clarify how involved Dan and Bellar were in the planning. Dan said he may have set up one of the meetings, and acknowledged Bellar was not involved in many of the activities.

Kirkpatrick said Bellar left Michigan in July and did not return, and therefore was not involved in any planning.

Nicholas Somberg, Morrison's lawyer, asked Dan directly whether he played a part in the plot.

Dan said no, his role was to offer access to the FBI.

William Rollstin, first assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan, further clarified Dan's involvement in the plot. In his responses, Dan said he never coerced or incentivized the three men to commit acts of violence.

In fact, Dan said he frequently de-escalated situations and prevented potential violence.

Dan also said he contacted law enforcement and became an informant immediately once he saw Wolverine Watchmen threaten violence against law enforcement officers.

Last week, lawyers parsed language in FBI informant's recordings.

The prosecution pointed to the defendants' own words — "let’s get that b---- as she goes out the emergency exit," "this is about pointing rifles at f----ing police officers and f---ing politicians and squeezing the f---ing trigger," "heard we have the same goal" — as evidence.

Prosecutors also offered photos connecting the defendants to others connected to the plot in federal court — Adam Fox, who is accused of being the ringleader, and Barry Croft — and showed the defendants' ties to the Boogaloo movement, which aims to incite a civil war.

The defense, however, has raised its own claims, including questioning the credibility of FBI agents and what the informant's recording reveals, and suggesting that Bellar left Michigan and didn't participate in providing material support to a terrorist act.

Free Press staff writer Darcie Moran contributed to this report.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Journal-News

Judge appointed to hear Butler County auditor’s criminal case

A visiting judge has been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over the felony criminal case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds. All seven Butler County Common Pleas judges in the general division recused themselves from the case, and an arraignment before Judge Jennifer McElfresh set for Thursday was vacated. A new arraignment date has not yet been set.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Right-wing extremism shouldn’t be focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial, judge says

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker hopes the trial of accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters won’t devolve into arguments over right-wing extremism. “I don’t want the trial to become a referendum on whether the trucking convoy in Ottawa is good or bad, or whether what happened on Jan. 6 is an insurrection or legitimate political discourse,” Jonker said at an in-person hearing held in the Grand Rapids federal courthouse on Friday, Feb. 18. “I want the focus to be on what happened in this case.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
Fox News

Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice could testify in exchange for immunity offer as wife killer seeks new trial

California prosecutors will offer immunity to Juror No. 7 in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson as the convicted wife killer seeks to have his case overturned. Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumping them in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. They washed up separately months later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS News

Convicted murderer escapes prison for third time, captured after running out of gas in Mississippi

A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, after a car he had stolen ran out of gas, authorities said. About a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, department officials said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Federal Court#The Wolverine Watchman
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Chilling new revelations about accused Mich. school shooter Ethan Crumbley

Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley enjoyed listening to the death squeals of baby birds, wrote about wanting to rape a female classmate and idolized cannibal killer Jeffrey Dahmer, prosecutors said Tuesday. The disturbing new revelations came from Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington during a lengthy hearing on whether...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy