HOLLAND — The League of Women Voters Holland Area chapter will host an event focused on young voters.

The event will be 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the South Side Boys and Girls Club Teen Center at 435 Van Raalte Ave. in Holland.

At the event, guests will learn how to register to vote, how to cast their ballots and will participate in a mock election.

Become a subscriber today.