Travelers Rest, SC

Longtime Dorman assistant coach Michael Lancaster named next Travelers Rest football coach

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 2 days ago

On Tuesday morning Travelers Rest announced the hiring of its next football coach.

Michael Lancaster, 49, will be the Devildogs next football coach. He has spent the past 22 years at Dorman as the offensive line coach and assistant head coach. All 22 years were spent alongside South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Dave Gutshall.

And after being an assistant in the 1990s at Daniel and then Easley before spending more than two decades at Dorman, the longtime assistant is taking his first varsity head coaching gig.

"I’ve always wanted to be a head football coach, that’s been a goal of mine," Lancaster told The Greenville News Tuesday morning. "Just the timing was right and I felt like this opportunity at Travelers Rest was one I couldn’t pass up."

Travelers Rest announced early Tuesday morning in a press release that Lancaster would be the schools next head coach.

“We are excited about bringing Coach Michael Lancaster in to lead our Football program," Travelers Rest Athletic Director Erin Keen said in the release. "He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our football program. His passion for leading young men on the field and in the classroom is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their new head coach."

Lancaster is named coach almost two months after Ray Gould stepped down from the position in early January. Gould was head coach of Travelers Rest for eight seasons.

While coaching at Dorman, the Cavaliers have produced a litany of offensive line talent that Lancaster had a direct hand in coaching. Lancaster served as offensive coordinator while at Easley from 1995-1999.

"One of the reasons I stayed was Coach Gutshall, working with him," Lancaster said. "(He is) one of the most brilliant football minds you’ll come across."

Dorman's offense was often predicated around running the football. Lancaster said that he has to see what he's working with at Travelers Rest before he makes any determinations about what style of play – on any side of the football – that the Devildogs may take up.

"I do believe you’ve got to run the football to be successful at any level," Lancaster said. "We certainly are going to try and do that. But at the same time, we’ve got to see what our kids can do. I do believe a physical style of football and a disciplined style of football is the best way to do it."

Last season, junior quarterback Caleb Mills threw for 2,242 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

TR finished 4-5 last year and didn't make the playoffs. But in 2018 and 2019 under Gould, the Devildogs went 7-4 and 8-3, respectively, the most wins the school has had in a season since 1990.

"As I started the process," Lancaster said, "I got a strong sense of the commitment level and they really want to do it the right way."

Joe Dandron covers high school athletics for The Greenville News. Contact him at jdandron@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @JoeMDandron.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Longtime Dorman assistant coach Michael Lancaster named next Travelers Rest football coach

Greenville News

Greenville News

