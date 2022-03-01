Engadine cruises past Ojibwe in District 101

BRIMLEY — Engadine advanced past Ojibwe Charter 67-18 in a Division 4 District 101 girls basketball tournament opener Monday night at the Karl Parker Gym.

Tessa Paquin scored 23 points, while Leah French added 15 points for Engadine (13-7).

Engadine had contributions from throughout the lineup. Freshman Hali Butkovich had eight points and six rebounds, while Lauren King added seven points. French broke the school record for steals in a season as well as steals in a career.

Engadine led Ojibwe 13-2 through the first quarter and the Eagles were up by 14 at the half. Engadine broke the game open with a 27-3 surge in the third quarter.

“We started off the game really slow, and didn't have the intensity I thought we needed,” Engadine coach Roger French said. “We were able to get an 11 point lead but we really didn't play our ball. Towards the end of the second quarter we finally got the energy spark we needed after Skyler White went for a loose ball and saved it while sacrificing her body. She dove out of bounds while taking out two bench chairs and landing three rows up in the stands. This play will not be on a stat sheet but totally gave us the energy we needed to come out strong third quarter.

“Third quarter we showed up and scored 27 to their 3. I was happy with our play through the rest of the game.”

The Eagles advance to face the host Brimley Lady Bays in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Karl Parker Gym. The winner advances to compete in Friday’s district final against the Rudyard/Newberry winner.