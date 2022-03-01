ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Intercept Pharma Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Louisiana-Pacific Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $912.74M (+6.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DigitalBridge Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.21M (-26.8% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Emergent Biosolutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $676.9M (+16.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Icpt
Seekingalpha.com

BrightSpire Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 vs. -$0.41 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.2M (+24.2% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BRSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

ChemoCentryx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.24M (+134.9% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lamar Advertising Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $473.38M (+10.5% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, LAMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Seekingalpha.com

Crestwood Equity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 vs. $0.03 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+81.8% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CEQP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

National Storage Affiliates Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.39 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.5M (+42.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, NSA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Pinnacle West Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+129.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $659.68M (-11.0% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, PNW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Diamondback Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $3.36 (+309.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.69B (+744.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Esperion Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.48M (+50.2% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SmileDirectClub Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus revenue estimate is $128.06M (-30.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SDC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Calumet Specialty Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (+62.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.09M (+28.7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CLMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

New Mountain Finance Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.69M (-1.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, NMFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy