Intelligently crop with Luminar Neo Crop

Luminar software has been leading the industry when it comes to artificial intelligence photo editing for years, and now, they are taking things even further with Luminar Neo. If you're familiar with Luminar AI, Luminar Neo will feel familiar, but under the hood, it's all new. Now, instead of saving all photo edits in your computer's RAM, Luminar Neo saves each individual edit separately in a "history style" panel where each edit almost acts as its own layer. The problem with this design change is that complex editing can become confusing at times, but this decision was made to enhance both speed and reliability. Luminar has never been very quick, and Neo is certainly the fastest Luminar software I've used.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO