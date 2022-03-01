Intelligently crop with Luminar Neo Crop

Effortlessly load, offload, and change weight plates in the gym or at home with the Mini Barbell Jack. Instead of wrangling with a bar in one hand and pulling the weight plate with the other, this accessory reduces your risk of injury. Designed with a simple yet smart hook-and-pull system, you can perform deadlifts, power lifts, squats, hip thrusts, and more without interruption or risk of muscle strain. Once attached to your barbell, lift the bar with a simple, seamless hook and pull movement. Moreover, this weights accessory features advanced manufacturing and durable, injection-molded nylon and GF to deliver strength and stability. Above all, it fits in your gym bag for workouts whenever and can pull up to 550 lbs on each side. Overall, safe, lightweight, and compact, it’s ideal for home workouts and gym sessions alike.
Comments / 0