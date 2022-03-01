ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Intelligently crop with Luminar Neo Crop

By Lauri Novak
Photofocus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCropAI. I have to admit I’m not sure I’m ready to let some artificial intelligence algorithm decide how I want my images to be cropped. But let’s see how it works, and whether it achieves my vision. CropAI for social media and more. You might want...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Skylum Luminar Neo review

Luminar Neo is impressive and frustrating at the same time. Its AI image enhancement technologies veer between the spectacular and tepid, and its interface is clever and contrary at the same time. On top of that, it feels buggy and clunky and not quite finished. This could be a great program if it could just be ironed out properly.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Luminar Neo's New AI Photo Editing Features

Luminar software has been leading the industry when it comes to artificial intelligence photo editing for years, and now, they are taking things even further with Luminar Neo. If you're familiar with Luminar AI, Luminar Neo will feel familiar, but under the hood, it's all new. Now, instead of saving all photo edits in your computer's RAM, Luminar Neo saves each individual edit separately in a "history style" panel where each edit almost acts as its own layer. The problem with this design change is that complex editing can become confusing at times, but this decision was made to enhance both speed and reliability. Luminar has never been very quick, and Neo is certainly the fastest Luminar software I've used.
SOFTWARE
yourerie

Best step platform

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Step platforms can add more variations for your workouts, whether you’re a beginner in fitness or an athlete. They’re easily adjustable, and you can increase and decrease the difficulty of exercises. These platforms can be great when exercising at home, as you can use them to create new workouts or to help with exercises that you may have not had the proper equipment beforehand.
WORKOUTS
Gadget Flow

Mini Barbell Jack allows for effortless loading, offloading, and changing of weight plates

Effortlessly load, offload, and change weight plates in the gym or at home with the Mini Barbell Jack. Instead of wrangling with a bar in one hand and pulling the weight plate with the other, this accessory reduces your risk of injury. Designed with a simple yet smart hook-and-pull system, you can perform deadlifts, power lifts, squats, hip thrusts, and more without interruption or risk of muscle strain. Once attached to your barbell, lift the bar with a simple, seamless hook and pull movement. Moreover, this weights accessory features advanced manufacturing and durable, injection-molded nylon and GF to deliver strength and stability. Above all, it fits in your gym bag for workouts whenever and can pull up to 550 lbs on each side. Overall, safe, lightweight, and compact, it’s ideal for home workouts and gym sessions alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cropping#Cropai Button#Facebook
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
boxrox.com

Best 3 Science Based Exercises for Six Pack Abs (Upper vs Lower Abs)

Use these science based exercises for six pack abs. In this video, Jeff Nippard explains proper technique for three top ab movements and why they are great choices. The goal here is to maximize muscular development (hypertrophy of the six pack while avoiding injury. How Lean do you Need to...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
boxrox.com

Do This Every Day for a Flat Lower Belly

This is a great tip to help you get a flat lower belly from Jeff from Athlean X. “If you want to flatten your lower belly you actually have to do more than just diet.”. Follow these tips for a flat lower belly. “I’m going to show you how even...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

A PhD student has discovered the best first word to guess in Wordle using a program he wrote

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

CROPSR: A new tool to accelerate genetic discoveries in crops

Commercially viable biofuel crops are vital to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and a new tool developed by the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) should accelerate their development—as well as genetic editing advances overall. The genomes of crops are tailored by generations of breeding to optimize specific...
AGRICULTURE
Futurity

Crop antibiotic dulls bumblebee foraging skills

An antibiotic sprayed on orchard crops to combat bacterial diseases slows the cognition of bumblebees and reduces their foraging efficiency, a new study shows. Researchers focused on streptomycin, an antibiotic used increasingly in US agriculture during the past decade. “No one has examined the potential impacts on pollinators of broadcast...
AGRICULTURE
Florida Star

Reducing Herbicide Use By Distinguishing Weeds From Crops

Spraying herbicides on weeds has long been an imprecise science. Farmers have had little choice in the past but to spray everything — healthy crops and weeds alike. It’s an incredibly wasteful process. “Farmers go to their fields with their machines and spray the entire field uniformly, 100...
AGRICULTURE
boxrox.com

Checklist – Biggest Bench Press Mistakes to Avoid

Bench Press mistakes, are you making any of these and slowing down your progress?. In this guide, Jeff from Athlean-X explains what you need to avoid doing in order to keep your body healthy, avoid injury and optimise your strength and muscle gains. He has compiled a checklist that you...
WORKOUTS
Esquire

This Trainer Shared 5 Methods for Kickstarting Muscle Growth

In a new video on his YouTube channel, trainer and kinesiologist Jeremy Ethier breaks down the fundamentals of growing muscle, and explains how best to approach your workouts so that you can see continual gains over time. Progressive overload. Increasing the load you're lifting on compound movements gradually over time...
WORKOUTS
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy