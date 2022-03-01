Jacksonville police searching for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department , the family of 29-year-old Reginald Kelly reported him missing Monday and told officers that they have not been able to contact him since Feb. 24.

Officers say Kelly was last seen wearing all black with a cast on his right leg.

Jacksonville police asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kelly to contact 501-985-2802 and reference report 22-01063 or detectives at 501-533-6479.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.