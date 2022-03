All the styling and performance expected of the legendary sports car manufacturer. "Bond, James Bond. And these are the wife and kids." There's no way to review the 2021 Aston Martin DBX without making a joke about the fictional super spy who made the British brand internationally famous. Of course, the actors all drove two-seater sport cars in their movies and the 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a four-door crossover SUV. But it is 100% Aston Martin, which means it's fast and handles like a race car — just the sort of vehicle James Bond would drive if he had a family, or Jane Bond if future filmmakers go full woke.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO