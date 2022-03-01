ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Here’s how sanctions on Russia will actually cost you more

By CNN Newsource
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rU4Bt_0eSTJdow00

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

As the United States and Europe ramp up their sanctions on Russia , Western consumers will soon face rising costs.

That’s true even for American consumers, even though relatively few Russian exports reach US shores.

The higher prices are modest compared to the destruction of life and property in Ukraine. But the price pressures come at a bad time when America’s inflation rate is already at a nearly 40-year high. And the pressures on household budgets could undermine broad support for sanctions among the broader population in the West.

Oil

For example, Russian-produced oil and gas accounts for less than 4% of fuel consumed by Americans. But the average price of regular gasoline is up 8 cents a gallon, to $3.61, since the day before Russia invaded Ukraine , and wholesale prices are up even more. That means within a couple of weeks, gas is expected to reach an average of $4 a gallon nationwide in the United States for the first time since 2008. It could soon top the record $4.11 per gallon average set that year.

“It’s a world market,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks gas data for AAA. “We have to compete more for the non-tainted Russian oil that’s available.”

Despite sanctions, it is still legal to buy Russian oil and natural gas. But much of it is going unsold. Many traders are unwilling to buy it because of the difficulty completing transactions with sanctioned Russian banks.

Oil prices rose another 3% Monday in response to the new rules limiting Russia’s use of SWIFT , the essential plumbing for global finance that allows banks to send the secure communications required to move funds.

“Removing some Russian banks from SWIFT could result in a disruption of oil supplies as buyers and sellers try to figure out how to navigate the new rules,” Andrew Lipow, an industry consultant, said in a note to clients Sunday. “Bottom line: No funding, no oil.”

Another concern for traders: how to safely get tankers into Russian ports to pick up oil.

“No tankers means no oil,” Kloza said.

Delivery

The price of a gallon of diesel hit $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly eight years over the weekend. Although few Americans drive diesel-powered cars, most large trucks use it. And just about all goods sold in the United States are moved by truck at some point.

The trucking industry itself has been facing challenges for years, mostly due to a shortage of drivers . The higher fuel costs will be passed on by trucking companies in the form of fuel surcharges. So all businesses will have to pay higher transportation costs. With already high inflation, they are likely to pass along those costs to consumers.

“Household and business inflation expectations have reached very high levels, and they could rise further if the Russian invasion of Ukraine causes energy prices to spike or disrupts supply chains,” wrote Goldman Sachs in a note Monday warning of higher and more persistent inflation than previously forecast.

Commodities

Although Russia’s economy is centered around its energy exports, they are not the only Russian products the West uses. The US bought about $25 billion in goods from Russia last year, not including $4.8 billion in crude oil. That may sound like a lot, but the non-oil purchases amount to only slightly more than half of what US customers bought from tiny Thailand last year.

Commodities such as wheat and lumber are major Russian exports, and those prices have increased on global commodity markets as well. Russia also is a major exporter of such crucial metals as aluminum, palladium, nickel and titanium. Palladium is used in automobiles, mobile phones and even dental fillings. Nickel is used to make steel and electric car batteries. Titanium is crucial to aerospace products, including commercial jets.

Uncertainty about the supply of those products, and the rise in prices on commodity markets, could create “further disruption to global supply chains already suffering from the pandemic and shortages of semiconductors,” said a note Monday from Carsten Brzeski, the global head of macroeconomics for ING Research. That could also feed higher prices as the shortage of computer chips is a major factor in new and used car prices hitting record levels.

“Globally, a surge in commodity prices will aggravate already existing inflationary pressures,” Brzeski said.

The Fed

Still, the war could also cause the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to actually pull back on their efforts to rein in inflation through higher interest rates. The uncertainty about the overall economic impact could make the regulators even more cautious.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech last Thursday that based on recent economic data, “a strong case can be made” for a half percentage point hike in March, which would be the first time since 2000 the Fed raised rates by that much at one meeting. But he then cautioned, “Of course, it is possible that the state of the world will be different in the wake of the Ukraine attack, and that may mean that a more modest tightening is appropriate.” Waller added that the right decision is now more uncertain.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post Here’s how sanctions on Russia will actually cost you more appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Gas Prices#Russian#Americans#Aaa#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy