March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina wants to make sure that screening kits are available for those who want them. Thanks to some generous donors, 800 free colorectal cancer screening kits are available for people ages 45 to 75 at all Salina and Lindsborg pharmacies while supplies last.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO