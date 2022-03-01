Aunt found dead under clothes after fight with niece to clean their home, CA cops say

Two roommates in Texas are being charged with felony child endangerment after six small children were found to be living in abhorrent conditions. As reported by KPRC, Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, were arrested by Houston police after their kids were found to be living in complete “filth and squalor.” Investigators discovered the children, who were infested with lice, after a maintenance man at the apartment complex found Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter wandering around the swimming pool barefoot with no parental supervision. He called the police when he saw how dirty she was.
