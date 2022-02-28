Arnita Johnson-Hall

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO