Womens Port Maria Underwire Twist Front One-Piece

Our newest Curvy pant is a must have item for your wardrobe. Styled after a classic pair of smart-casual trousers, with an easy, straight leg shape that flatters without being snug. The ankle grazing-length is perfect for flats or heels, and transitions easily through the seasons. Trouser details such as front fly closure with zipper, functional front pockets (faux back pockets) and crisp pressed front leg crease ensure you always look put together. Above all, this pant is crafted in our newest, favorite 360 degree stretch cotton blend fabric that feels comfortable and looks ultra chic.

