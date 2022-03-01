ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why TikTok Thinks This Viral Video 'Exposes' Crumbl Cookies

By Katherine Mclaughlin
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can always count on TikTok "detectives" to investigate anything they think seems a little fishy. First, there was Couch Guy, and now there's a mystery with Crumbl Cookies ... or is there? In a video posted to the social media platform in early February, TikTok user @traceo5 spotted a suspicious...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The Internet Is Devastated by What Happened to Pot Roast, the Viral TikTok Cat

Every once in a while, someone's pet just seems to catch on like wildfire on TikTok. Whether it be a baby horse or an intelligent dog, the app is full of animals that captivate the hearts and minds of millions. One recent example of that has been Pot Roast, the adorable cat whose story of medical adversity and the love that she received went viral on the app.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Mashed

What Chick-Fil-A Employees Hate Most To Bag, According To Reddit

Working in a fast food restaurant requires two key traits: patience and speed. If it's the middle of the lunch rush and you're stuck waiting in line at McDonalds or Burger King, you have to wonder just how the employees inside are handling it. After all, can you imagine trying to bag boxes of burgers, fries, and heaven knows what else into those flimsy brown paper bags without making a mess or messing the order up? It takes a lot to keep cool under that type of pressure, especially when it comes trying to bag some of those more "complicated" orders.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cookies#Viral Video#Cookie Monster#Tiktokers#Trace
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Upworthy

Dad's incredible 5-minute time-lapse of his daughter's life took 20 years to create

Anyone who has raised kids knows the truth of the saying, "the days are long, but the years are short." Parenting when you're in the thick of it can feel neverending, but in hindsight, the time goes by too fast . Kids grow and change so constantly, it's hard to keep up. You blink and suddenly your baby becomes a toddler, your toddler becomes a kid, your kid becomes a teen and your teen becomes a full-fledged adult.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
WOMI Owensboro

Stop Trying to Get Me to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Because It Ain’t Happenin’ and Here’s Why

Sometimes when it's brought up, all I can see are two thumbs coming at me from an otherwise well-meaning mother or an otherwise well-meaning sister. Picture it (as Sophia from The Golden Girls would say--I'll score major points with Angel for that reference), there I am in the throes of puberty and all the emotional crap that brings; I'm dealing with acne, AND I have a mom and a sibling who could spot a zit a mile away and would come for it. I HATED popping zits. But they clearly didn't. Yes, I would let them, but not before extending my arm and slowing them down. (For the record, Mom was a nurse, so this was a no-brainer; I can't explain my sister's interest.)
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Why Spiders In Grocery Store Produce Might Actually Be A Good Thing

Buying produce at the grocery store has plenty of downfalls. Those shiny apples sitting out have been picked up and looked over by who knows how many other shoppers. Frankly, the produce sitting out might not even be fresh — we've all gotten home with some fruit or veggies, only to discover that they're already spoiled.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Ice-T Really Eats On The Set Of Law & Order: SVU - Exclusive

In true Hollywood cop style, Ice-T might have downed a donut or two while filming "Law & Order: SVU." He's actually a jelly donut appreciator. The actor and rapper once affirmed this via a tweet in the wake of a social media debacle stemming from the earth-shattering admission that he'd never eaten a bagel — or had a coffee — in his life. That was back in 2018, and although Ice-T didn't attempt to hide intense vexation, even Jimmy Fallon couldn't wrap his head around it. "The fact that I could say I don't eat a bagel or drink coffee, and people's heads would explode, lets you know what we are right now," the multi-hyphenate star reflected to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. "I've never seen 'E.T.' or 'Back to the Future,' either. Certain things that people do normally, they lose their minds, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean, you've never ever seen that show or you've never...'"
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
KIDS
Mashed

36 Peanut Buttery Recipes For National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, it's time for fans of peanut butter to unite! March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lover's Day, according to Foodimentary. That means we get to indulge in what is, in the opinion of peanut butter lovers everywhere, the best nut butter that ever existed.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy