Colorado State

New Colorado driver's license design revealed; take a look

By 9News
 6 days ago

After two years of planning, designing and voting, Colorado's new driver's license and ID design was revealed on Monday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis revealed Colorado’s new driver license and identification card in a ceremony Monday.

“Like the Rocky Mountains itself, this card is built to last,” Polis said. “It has the latest security technology, is very difficult to counterfeit and it’s the most durable material we could find on the market.”

A design contest launched on Aug. 17, 2020 with the goal of transforming Colorado's driver licenses into the nation’s most beautiful. The contest received 407 submissions from 119 entrants.

