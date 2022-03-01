ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota police seek information on Friday evening shooting incident on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday involving two vehicles traveling northbound in the 3200 block of U.S. 301.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Sarasota Police detectives believe individuals in two vehicles began shooting at one another and the vehicles were last seen driving northbound on U.S. 301.

Earlier:Man arrested in Mississippi to face charges in connection to Jan. 6 murder in Sarasota

Previously:Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting in Bradenton

The first vehicle involved is a gray Infiniti. The second vehicle is a white sedan of unknown make.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or email at Jessica.Sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at https://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

