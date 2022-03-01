Global Aerospace Galley Trolley Market World Manufacturing, Development, Share, Demand and Functions Forecast to 2031

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season. Kalyoncu, one of Turkey’s top exporters of fresh produce and currently responsible for 22% of the country’s fresh produce exports, expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 season. “The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction,” said Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods’ treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market.”

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO