The Camera Multi-Tool is an EDC item available on Kikkerland Design that allows users to store several handheld tools in their pocket or wallet. EDC items come in handy when you least expect them to. Contactless door openers came in handy with the onset of a global pandemic and donut-shaped plastic cutters can do more than just slice open plastic water bottles. Providing the perfect home for niche EDC items, Kikkerland Design is known for one of the world’s “largest [collections] of ingenious items combining form, function, and delight in equal parts.” Cameras are temperamental creatures, so Kikkerland Design released a handy multi-tool to help optimize camera settings and capture the perfect photograph.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO